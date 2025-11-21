SharkNinja Inc (SN)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While SharkNinja Inc has underperformed by -2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SN fell by -12.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $128.51 to $60.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) recommending Outperform. A report published by China Renaissance on May 29, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SN. BofA Securities also rated SN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 16, 2024. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on April 15, 2024, and assigned a price target of $76. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SN, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from February 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for SN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of SharkNinja Inc (SN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SharkNinja Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SN is recording 1.89M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a loss of -6.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $132.57, showing growth from the present price of $85.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SharkNinja Inc Shares?

The Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances market is dominated by SharkNinja Inc (SN) based in the USA. When comparing SharkNinja Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 41.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.