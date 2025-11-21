Sanmina Corp (SANM)’s stock price range in the last year

While Sanmina Corp has underperformed by -7.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SANM rose by 90.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $178.39 to $63.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.45% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 30, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SANM. Fox Advisors also rated SANM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 06, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Underperform rating on December 15, 2023, and assigned a price target of $45. Sidoti November 08, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SANM, as published in its report on November 08, 2022. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sanmina Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SANM is recording 765.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.38%, with a loss of -6.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $188.33, showing growth from the present price of $144.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SANM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sanmina Corp Shares?

The Electronic Components market is dominated by Sanmina Corp (SANM) based in the USA. When comparing Sanmina Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.73%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.