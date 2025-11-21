Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Primo Brands Corp has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRMB fell by -51.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.85 to $14.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.55% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) recommending Hold. A report published by Goldman on September 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PRMB. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded PRMB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on July 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PRMB, as published in its report on June 04, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from May 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $42 for PRMB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB)

The current dividend for PRMB investors is set at $0.39 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 245.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Primo Brands Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PRMB is recording an average volume of 6.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a loss of -8.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.77, showing growth from the present price of $14.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRMB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Primo Brands Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.