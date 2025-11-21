OLED (Universal Display Corp) has impressive results

While Universal Display Corp has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLED fell by -25.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $173.45 to $103.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.11% in the last 200 days.

On January 02, 2025, Oppenheimer Reiterated Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED) to Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on October 31, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OLED. TD Cowen also reiterated OLED shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2024. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 02, 2024, but set its price target from $198 to $242. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for OLED, as published in its report on February 23, 2024. Citigroup’s report from January 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $180 for OLED shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Universal Display Corp (OLED)

The current dividend for OLED investors is set at $1.75 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.62%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Universal Display Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLED is recording an average volume of 642.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a loss of -7.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $169.12, showing growth from the present price of $108.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLED is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Display Corp Shares?

Universal Display Corp (OLED) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Components market. When comparing Universal Display Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.08%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.