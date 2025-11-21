NICE Ltd ADR’s results are impressive

While NICE Ltd ADR has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NICE fell by -41.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $193.52 to $99.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.97% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for NICE. Jefferies also Downgraded NICE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2024. Piper Sandler November 14, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NICE, as published in its report on November 14, 2024. Rosenblatt’s report from April 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $285 for NICE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NICE Ltd ADR (NICE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NICE Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NICE is recording an average volume of 702.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.41%, with a loss of -24.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $162.14, showing growth from the present price of $99.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NICE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NICE Ltd ADR Shares?

NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing NICE Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.18%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.