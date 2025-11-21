Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock on the rise: An overview

While Nektar Therapeutics has underperformed by -8.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NKTR rose by 295.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.92 to $0.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 115.18% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) to Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on June 24, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NKTR. Jefferies also Upgraded NKTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 11, 2025. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NKTR, as published in its report on January 08, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for NKTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.13%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nektar Therapeutics’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -180.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NKTR is recording an average volume of 994.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.99%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $104.50, showing growth from the present price of $55.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NKTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nektar Therapeutics Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.