Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR MLCO’s stock price falss traction on Thursday

While Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR has underperformed by -0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MLCO rose by 49.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.15 to $4.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.44% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, CLSA Upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) to Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on July 01, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for MLCO. UBS also Downgraded MLCO shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $4.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley March 03, 2025d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MLCO, as published in its report on March 03, 2025. Citigroup’s report from February 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $6 for MLCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MLCO is recording an average volume of 2.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a loss of -3.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.02, showing growth from the present price of $8.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MLCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR Shares?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) is based in the Hong Kong and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Resorts & Casinos market. When comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 200.32%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.