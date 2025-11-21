Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Lufax Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LU fell by -0.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.57 to $2.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) to Sell. UBS August 24, 2023d the rating to Sell on August 24, 2023, and set its price target from $1.60 to $1. Bernstein initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LU, as published in its report on June 08, 2023. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.27%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.70M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -13.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.32, showing decline from the present price of $2.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lufax Holding Ltd ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.