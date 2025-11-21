Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) produces promising results

While Kinetik Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNTK fell by -44.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.60 to $32.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.46% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) to Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on May 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KNTK. UBS also rated KNTK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 29, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on January 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $64. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for KNTK, as published in its report on July 10, 2024. Barclays’s report from April 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for KNTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK)

With KNTK’s current dividend of $3.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.86%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kinetik Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KNTK has an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a loss of -3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kinetik Holdings Inc Shares?

Oil & Gas Midstream giant Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Kinetik Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 78.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -91.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.