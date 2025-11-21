Is VF Corp (VFC) a threat to investors?

While VF Corp has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFC fell by -31.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.02 to $9.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 29, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) to Market Perform. A report published by Stifel on September 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VFC. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded VFC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 26, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for VFC, as published in its report on May 14, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from April 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for VFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VF Corp (VFC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of VFC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of VF Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VFC is recording an average volume of 7.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -4.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.83, showing growth from the present price of $14.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VF Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Manufacturing sector, VF Corp (VFC) is based in the USA. When comparing VF Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.93%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.