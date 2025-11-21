Is Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) a good investment opportunity?

While Vertiv Holdings Co has underperformed by -6.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRT rose by 40.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $202.45 to $53.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.94% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) recommending Neutral. A report published by William Blair on July 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VRT. Melius also Upgraded VRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $165 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2025. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on April 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $75. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VRT, as published in its report on March 07, 2025. Melius’s report from January 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $125 for VRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

With VRT’s current dividend of $0.15 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VRT has an average volume of 7.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.63%, with a loss of -2.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $195.22, showing growth from the present price of $159.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vertiv Holdings Co Shares?

Electrical Equipment & Parts giant Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Vertiv Holdings Co shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 121.85%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.