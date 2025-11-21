Is Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) a good investment opportunity?

While Pan American Silver Corp has underperformed by -6.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAAS rose by 80.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.57 to $19.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.07% in the last 200 days.

On April 16, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Jefferies on February 29, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for PAAS. RBC Capital Mkts January 11, 2023d the rating to Outperform on January 11, 2023, and set its price target from $19 to $22. Canaccord Genuity May 12, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PAAS, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

The current dividend for PAAS investors is set at $0.42 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pan American Silver Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PAAS is recording an average volume of 6.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a loss of -6.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.65, showing growth from the present price of $36.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pan American Silver Corp Shares?

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gold market. When comparing Pan American Silver Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 184.89%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.