Is it possible to buy Kinross Gold Corp(KGC) shares at a good price now?

While Kinross Gold Corp has underperformed by -5.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KGC rose by 161.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.84 to $8.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.39% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2025, UBS started tracking Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) recommending Buy. Jefferies also Upgraded KGC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 26, 2025. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for KGC, as published in its report on February 29, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

The current dividend for KGC investors is set at $0.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kinross Gold Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KGC is recording an average volume of 15.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.15%, with a loss of -5.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.19, showing growth from the present price of $24.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kinross Gold Corp Shares?

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gold market. When comparing Kinross Gold Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.57%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.