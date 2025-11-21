Is it possible to buy Amicus Therapeutics Inc(FOLD) shares at a good price now?

While Amicus Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FOLD rose by 0.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.35 to $5.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.69% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Needham Upgraded Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for FOLD. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded FOLD shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on September 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $18. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FOLD, as published in its report on May 30, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from May 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $13 for FOLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FOLD has an average volume of 4.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a gain of 0.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.90, showing growth from the present price of $9.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FOLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amicus Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.