Is Hecla Mining Co (HL) a good investment opportunity?

While Hecla Mining Co has underperformed by -6.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HL rose by 169.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.09 to $4.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 69.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by Roth Capital on October 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for HL. Roth Capital also Downgraded HL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 01, 2025. ROTH MKM October 13, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HL, as published in its report on October 13, 2023. BMO Capital Markets’s report from September 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5.50 for HL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. National Bank Financial also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Hecla Mining Co (HL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.03 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hecla Mining Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HL is recording an average volume of 23.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.91%, with a loss of -10.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.40, showing growth from the present price of $13.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hecla Mining Co Shares?

A leading company in the Other Precious Metals & Mining sector, Hecla Mining Co (HL) is based in the USA. When comparing Hecla Mining Co shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5657.69%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.