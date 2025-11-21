Is Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Atomera Inc’s (ATOM) stock is trading at $1.94, marking a fall of -2.51% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -88.95% below its 52-week high of $17.55 and -2.02% above its 52-week low of $1.98.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ATOM’s SMA-200 is $4.6858.

As well, it is important to consider ATOM stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1536.65.ATOM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.21, resulting in an 3.02 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Atomera Inc (ATOM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Atomera Inc (ATOM): Earnings History

If we examine Atomera Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17, beating the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -21.43% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -21.43%.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Atomera Inc (ATOM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.57% of shares. A total of 112 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 33.89% of its stock and 35.89% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 1.9 shares that make 5.99% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.67 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.64 shares of ATOM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.16%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.17 million.

An overview of Atomera Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Atomera Inc (ATOM) traded 510,752 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.5965 and price change of -1.2299. With the moving average of $3.5705 and a price change of -1.4499, about 611,541 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ATOM’s 100-day average volume is 499,458 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.8488 and a price change of -3.0499.