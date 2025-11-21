Investing in Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While Rocket Companies Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RKT rose by 51.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.56 to $9.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.67% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on September 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RKT. BTIG Research also rated RKT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 19, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on August 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $16. Barclays April 08, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for RKT, as published in its report on April 08, 2025. Keefe Bruyette’s report from April 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $14 for RKT shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rocket Companies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RKT is registering an average volume of 38.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.74%, with a loss of -5.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.27, showing growth from the present price of $16.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rocket Companies Inc Shares?

A giant in the Mortgage Finance market, Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) is based in the USA. When comparing Rocket Companies Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 203.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 68.56%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 70.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.