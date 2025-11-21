Investing in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Primoris Services Corp has underperformed by -4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRIM rose by 52.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $146.16 to $49.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.13% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Primoris Services Corp (NYSE: PRIM) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Needham on October 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRIM. Roth Capital Initiated an Buy rating on October 09, 2025, and assigned a price target of $170. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PRIM, as published in its report on September 04, 2025. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Investors in Primoris Services Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Primoris Services Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRIM is recording 850.52K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.86%, with a gain of 0.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $154.58, showing growth from the present price of $116.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Primoris Services Corp Shares?

The Engineering & Construction market is dominated by Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) based in the USA. When comparing Primoris Services Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.54%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.