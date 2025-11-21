How does THM’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd’s (THM) stock is trading at $1.46, marking a fall of -3.00% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -53.51% below its 52-week high of $3.13 and 239.95% above its 52-week low of $0.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.14% below the high and +1.75% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, THM’s SMA-200 is $1.1039.

THM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.25, resulting in an 132.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.49% of shares. A total of 59 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 67.23% of its stock and 67.57% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is PAULSON & CO. INC. holding total of 70.24 shares that make 33.79% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 102.54 million.

The securities firm Sprott Inc. holds 19.8 shares of THM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.52%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 28.9 million.

An overview of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) traded 646,878 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6832 and price change of -0.3850. With the moving average of $1.7771 and a price change of -0.1300, about 1,009,537 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, THM’s 100-day average volume is 730,054 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5113 and a price change of +0.5410.