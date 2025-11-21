How did Brinker International, Inc (EAT) fare last session?

While Brinker International, Inc has underperformed by -0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAT fell by -3.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $192.21 to $100.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.76% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on October 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EAT. Wells Fargo also Upgraded EAT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $175 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 22, 2025. Stifel resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for EAT, as published in its report on June 23, 2025. Northcoast’s report from January 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $215 for EAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Brinker International, Inc (EAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.45%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Brinker International, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 249.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EAT is recording 1.53M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.48%, with a gain of 8.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $159.41, showing growth from the present price of $127.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brinker International, Inc Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Brinker International, Inc (EAT) based in the USA. When comparing Brinker International, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 159.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.