Have you been able to find a good deal on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s shares?

While Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARQT rose by 96.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.96 to $9.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.42% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Goldman started tracking Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) recommending Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARQT. Jefferies also rated ARQT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 28, 2024. Mizuho January 03, 2024d the rating to Buy on January 03, 2024, and set its price target from $4 to $8. Mizuho October 26, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARQT, as published in its report on October 26, 2023. Goldman’s report from October 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for ARQT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 121.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARQT is recording an average volume of 2.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.49%, with a gain of 19.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.00, showing growth from the present price of $27.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARQT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.