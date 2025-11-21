Globant S.A (GLOB) deserves closer scrutiny

While Globant S.A has underperformed by -3.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLOB fell by -72.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $235.08 to $54.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.95% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) to Hold. A report published by Citigroup on October 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GLOB. Wells Fargo also rated GLOB shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $61 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 22, 2025. Scotiabank July 21, 2025d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for GLOB, as published in its report on July 21, 2025. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Globant S.A (GLOB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Globant S.A’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GLOB is recording 1.48M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a loss of -5.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.75, showing growth from the present price of $59.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLOB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Globant S.A Shares?

The Information Technology Services market is dominated by Globant S.A (GLOB) based in the Luxembourg. When comparing Globant S.A shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.