Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)’s stock performance: a year in review

Within its last year performance, GLBE fell by -35.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.69 to $26.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.04% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) recommending Sell. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for GLBE. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded GLBE shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 18, 2024. Morgan Stanley May 21, 2024d the rating to Overweight on May 21, 2024, and set its price target from $33 to $37. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GLBE, as published in its report on January 17, 2024. UBS’s report from September 22, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $50 for GLBE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Global E Online Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GLBE has an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a loss of -0.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.36, showing growth from the present price of $35.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLBE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Global E Online Ltd Shares?

Internet Retail giant Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) is based in the Israel and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Global E Online Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 886.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 155.65%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.