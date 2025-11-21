Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Geovax Labs Inc has underperformed by -3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -83.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.15 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.25% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2025, D. Boral Capital Reiterated Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) to Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on April 15, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GOVX. Alliance Global Partners also rated GOVX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2024. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on July 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GOVX, as published in its report on November 19, 2020.

Analysis of Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Geovax Labs Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -377.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GOVX is recording an average volume of 804.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.21%, with a loss of -14.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Geovax Labs Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.