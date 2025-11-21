Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) stock on the rise: An overview

While Garrett Motion Inc has underperformed by -3.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTX rose by 73.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.91 to $7.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) recommending Hold. A report published by Stifel on September 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GTX. BNP Paribas Exane also rated GTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2025. BWS Financial Initiated an Buy rating on June 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15.

Analysis of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

The current dividend for GTX investors is set at $0.18 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Garrett Motion Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GTX is recording an average volume of 3.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a loss of -8.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Garrett Motion Inc Shares?

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) is based in the Switzerland and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing Garrett Motion Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 59.93%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.