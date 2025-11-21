FROG underperforms with a -2.65 decrease in share price

While JFrog Ltd has underperformed by -2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FROG rose by 101.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.50 to $27.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.08% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on April 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for FROG. Needham also reiterated FROG shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 05, 2024. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on August 27, 2024, and assigned a price target of $32. Oppenheimer August 08, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for FROG, as published in its report on August 08, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from July 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for FROG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of JFrog Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FROG is recording 1.34M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.04%, with a loss of -0.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.47, showing growth from the present price of $59.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FROG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JFrog Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.