First Foundation Inc FFWM’s stock price falss traction on Thursday

While First Foundation Inc has underperformed by -0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FFWM fell by -19.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.52 to $4.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.47% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) to Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on May 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FFWM. DA Davidson also Upgraded FFWM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 03, 2024. Raymond James July 03, 2024d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FFWM, as published in its report on July 03, 2024. Raymond James’s report from January 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for FFWM shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.74%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

First Foundation Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FFWM has an average volume of 875.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a loss of -1.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.38, showing growth from the present price of $4.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FFWM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Foundation Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.