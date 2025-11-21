Do investors need to be concerned about AerSale Corp (ASLE)?

While AerSale Corp has underperformed by -0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASLE fell by -4.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.12 to $5.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2025, Truist Downgraded AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) to Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on August 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ASLE. Truist also rated ASLE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 02, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on November 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $21. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ASLE, as published in its report on September 01, 2022. Cowen’s report from January 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ASLE shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating.

Analysis of AerSale Corp (ASLE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

AerSale Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ASLE has an average volume of 460.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a gain of 1.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASLE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AerSale Corp Shares?

Airports & Air Services giant AerSale Corp (ASLE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing AerSale Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -126.32%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.