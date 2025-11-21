DJCO’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 4.38% from the previous close with its current price standing at $400.55. Its current price is -32.86% under its 52-week high of $596.60 and 14.89% more than its 52-week low of $348.63. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.35% below the high and +12.93% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DJCO’s SMA-200 is $412.26.

Additionally, it is important to take into account DJCO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 6.97 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 46.40. DJCO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.58, resulting in an 1.19 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.57% of shares. A total of 161 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 75.03% of its stock and 82.97% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is RWWM, Inc. holding total of 338.94 shares that make 24.61% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 136.32 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 102.09 shares of DJCO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.41%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 41.06 million.

An overview of Daily Journal Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) traded 456,467 shares per day, with a moving average of $395.63 and price change of -23.20. With the moving average of $420.70 and a price change of -14.02, about 305,279 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DJCO’s 100-day average volume is 180,888 shares, alongside a moving average of $424.45 and a price change of -40.54.