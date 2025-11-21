Did Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) perform well in the last session?

While Biolife Solutions Inc has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLFS fell by -6.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.62 to $19.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.45% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2025, Stephens started tracking Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BLFS. Jefferies also rated BLFS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 04, 2024. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on July 11, 2023, and assigned a price target of $29. Oppenheimer April 25, 2022d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for BLFS, as published in its report on April 25, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $61 for BLFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Biolife Solutions Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BLFS is registering an average volume of 387.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a loss of -3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.11, showing growth from the present price of $24.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Biolife Solutions Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.