Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) did well last session?

While Denali Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNLI fell by -15.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.18 to $10.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.14% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) to Overweight. Deutsche Bank also rated DNLI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 11, 2025. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on January 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $31. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DNLI, as published in its report on January 03, 2025. Stifel’s report from December 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $37 for DNLI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

One of the most important indicators of Denali Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DNLI is recording 1.87M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a gain of 0.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Denali Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.