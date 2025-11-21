Chemours Company (CC) shows promising results

While Chemours Company has underperformed by -2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CC fell by -37.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.38 to $9.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.98% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) to Outperform. A report published by Truist on January 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CC. UBS also Upgraded CC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 09, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Neutral rating on June 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $25. BMO Capital Markets April 09, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CC, as published in its report on April 09, 2024. UBS’s report from March 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for CC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Chemours Company (CC)

The current dividend for CC investors is set at $0.51 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Chemours Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CC is recording an average volume of 3.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.73%, with a loss of -14.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.56, showing growth from the present price of $10.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chemours Company Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.