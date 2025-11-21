Can you now get a good deal on MercadoLibre Inc’s shares?

While MercadoLibre Inc has underperformed by -8.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MELI rose by 11.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $2645.22 to $1646.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.49% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on July 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for MELI. Jefferies also Downgraded MELI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2800 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 05, 2025. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on April 15, 2025, and assigned a price target of $2500. New Street January 30, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MELI, as published in its report on January 30, 2025. Raymond James’s report from January 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $2250 for MELI shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Redburn Atlantic also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MercadoLibre Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MELI is recording an average volume of 476.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -6.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2869.67, showing growth from the present price of $1899.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MELI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MercadoLibre Inc Shares?

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Retail market. When comparing MercadoLibre Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.05%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.