BULL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Webull Corp’s (BULL) stock is trading at $7.64, marking a fall of -7.40% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -90.40% below its 52-week high of $79.56 and -4.38% above its 52-week low of $7.99. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -34.09% below the high and +2.47% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider BULL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 9.31.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 41976.75. BULL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.84, resulting in an 1.84 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Webull Corp (BULL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Webull Corp (BULL): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.01 and 0.01 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.01 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.07 and also replicates -85.71% growth rate year over year.

Webull Corp (NASDAQ: BULL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Webull Corp (BULL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.85% of shares. A total of 113 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 56.55% of its stock and 72.37% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD holding total of 33.08 shares that make 8.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 254.39 million.

The securities firm Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 28.94 shares of BULL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.03%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 222.56 million.

An overview of Webull Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Webull Corp (BULL) traded 17,193,197 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.61 and price change of -3.62. With the moving average of $11.58 and a price change of -5.46, about 25,241,531 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BULL’s 100-day average volume is 19,662,689 shares, alongside a moving average of $12.98 and a price change of -6.12.