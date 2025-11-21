Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Brookdale Senior Living Inc has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKD rose by 108.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $4.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.73% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Barclays Upgraded Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) to Overweight. A report published by Barclays on April 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for BKD. Jefferies also rated BKD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2024. BofA Securities October 07, 2024d the rating to Underperform on October 07, 2024, and set its price target from $7.75 to $6. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BKD, as published in its report on June 28, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from December 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for BKD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -214.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BKD is registering an average volume of 3.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a gain of 1.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.95, showing growth from the present price of $10.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brookdale Senior Living Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.