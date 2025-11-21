BlackLine Inc (BL)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While BlackLine Inc has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BL fell by -11.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.25 to $40.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.68% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Reiterated BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) to Market Perform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BL. DA Davidson also rated BL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 06, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on August 06, 2025, but set its price target from $60 to $63. Raymond James July 29, 2025d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for BL, as published in its report on July 29, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from June 03, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $58 for BL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BlackLine Inc (BL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

BlackLine Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BL is registering an average volume of 901.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a loss of -3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.75, showing growth from the present price of $53.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackLine Inc Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, BlackLine Inc (BL) is based in the USA. When comparing BlackLine Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.43%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.