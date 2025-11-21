Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -5.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAT rose by 31.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.34 to $21.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.01% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on September 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATAT. Goldman also rated ATAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $34.40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2024. Macquarie Initiated an Outperform rating on April 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $26. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ATAT, as published in its report on August 30, 2023. Daiwa Securities’s report from July 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $24 for ATAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)

The current dividend for ATAT investors is set at $0.42 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 46.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATAT is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -12.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.07, showing growth from the present price of $35.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Lodging market. When comparing Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.77%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.