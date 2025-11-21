Are TTM Technologies Inc’shares a good deal?

While TTM Technologies Inc has underperformed by -9.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTMI rose by 136.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.85 to $15.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.06% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, Needham Reiterated TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) to Buy. A report published by Needham on September 23, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TTMI. Stifel also rated TTMI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 11, 2025. Stifel May 02, 2024d the rating to Buy on May 02, 2024, and set its price target from $15 to $19. Truist November 02, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TTMI, as published in its report on November 02, 2023. Stifel’s report from January 26, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $17 for TTMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TTM Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TTMI is recording an average volume of 2.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.48%, with a loss of -7.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.00, showing growth from the present price of $58.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TTM Technologies Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Electronic Components sector, TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is based in the USA. When comparing TTM Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 263.86%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.