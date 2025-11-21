Are Sportradar Group AG’shares a good deal?

While Sportradar Group AG has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRAD rose by 21.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.22 to $16.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.04% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Roth Capital on September 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRAD. Goldman also rated SRAD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2025. Arete Initiated an Neutral rating on July 09, 2025, and assigned a price target of $31. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SRAD, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Macquarie’s report from June 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $32 for SRAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sportradar Group AG’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SRAD is recording an average volume of 2.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -6.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.24, showing growth from the present price of $21.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sportradar Group AG Shares?

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is based in the Switzerland and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Sportradar Group AG shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.