Allot Ltd (ALLT)’s stock price range in the last year

While Allot Ltd has overperformed by 1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALLT rose by 45.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.42 to $3.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.18% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2025, Needham started tracking Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on October 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ALLT. Lake Street May 17, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ALLT, as published in its report on May 17, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from February 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ALLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Allot Ltd (ALLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Allot Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALLT is registering an average volume of 452.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.41%, with a gain of 0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allot Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.