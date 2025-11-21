Accelerant Holdings (ARX) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Accelerant Holdings has underperformed by -3.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARX fell by -51.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.18 to $11.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.13% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2025, Goldman Upgraded Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX) to Buy. A report published by William Blair on August 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ARX. Wells Fargo also rated ARX shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on August 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $36. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ARX, as published in its report on August 18, 2025. Raymond James’s report from August 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $33 for ARX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARX has an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.80%, with a loss of -6.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.75, showing growth from the present price of $12.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Accelerant Holdings Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.