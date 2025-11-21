A year in review: Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)’s performance in the last year

While Victoria’s Secret & Co has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSCO fell by -18.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.73 to $13.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.77% in the last 200 days.

On October 29, 2025, UBS Upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on October 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VSCO. Wells Fargo also reiterated VSCO shares as ‘Underweight’, quoting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 29, 2025. UBS Reiterated the rating as Neutral on August 29, 2025, but set its price target from $21 to $25. Barclays resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for VSCO, as published in its report on August 29, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from April 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for VSCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Victoria’s Secret & Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VSCO is recording an average volume of 2.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a loss of -3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.20, showing decline from the present price of $33.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Victoria’s Secret & Co Shares?

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Retail market. When comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -51.23%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.