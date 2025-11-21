A year in review: Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR)’s performance in the last year

While Sphere Entertainment Co has underperformed by -3.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPHR rose by 85.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.47 to $23.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.92% in the last 200 days.

On October 07, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on June 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SPHR. Susquehanna also rated SPHR shares as ‘Positive’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 28, 2025. The Benchmark Company September 03, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for SPHR, as published in its report on September 03, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from August 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $57 for SPHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sphere Entertainment Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SPHR is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a loss of -3.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.11, showing growth from the present price of $74.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sphere Entertainment Co Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.