A stock that deserves closer examination: Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

While Vital Farms Inc has underperformed by -1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VITL fell by -15.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.12 to $28.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on August 08, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VITL. Mizuho also rated VITL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 08, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on May 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $44. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VITL, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. Stifel’s report from February 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $44 for VITL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vital Farms Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VITL is registering an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.22%, with a loss of -2.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.27, showing growth from the present price of $31.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VITL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vital Farms Inc Shares?

A giant in the Farm Products market, Vital Farms Inc (VITL) is based in the USA. When comparing Vital Farms Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 116.97%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.