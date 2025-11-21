A review of RAL’s current quarter earnings predictions

In the current trading session, Ralliant Corp’s (RAL) stock is trading at the price of $44.94, a gain of 0.83% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -18.41% less than its 52-week high of $55.08 and 10.42% better than its 52-week low of $40.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.56% below the high and +6.28% above the low.

RAL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.71, resulting in an 19.19 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Ralliant Corp (RAL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.70 in simple terms.

Ralliant Corp (NYSE: RAL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Ralliant Corp (RAL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.05% of shares. A total of 690 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 101.04% of its stock and 101.09% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 14.59 shares that make 12.93% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 652.15 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 14.1 shares of RAL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.50%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 630.13 million.

An overview of Ralliant Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Ralliant Corp (RAL) traded 1,420,109 shares per day, with a moving average of $45.29 and price change of +1.24. With the moving average of $44.01 and a price change of +3.33, about 1,155,048 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RAL’s 100-day average volume is 1,390,066 shares, alongside a moving average of $44.36 and a price change of -1.10.