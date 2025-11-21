A look at LFST’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, LifeStance Health Group Inc’s (LFST) stock is trading at the price of $6.28, a gain of 1.62% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -24.29% less than its 52-week high of $8.30 and 67.91% better than its 52-week low of $3.74. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.23% below the high and +31.03% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LFST’s SMA-200 is $5.81.

It is also essential to consider LFST stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.79 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 20.46. LFST’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.64, resulting in an 11.98 price to cash per share for the period.

How does LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.55 in simple terms.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST): Earnings History

If we examine LifeStance Health Group Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, beating the consensus of $0.04. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -63.67% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.04. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -63.67%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.15% of shares. A total of 289 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 94.08% of its stock and 98.16% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC holding total of 160.71 shares that make 41.31% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.01 billion.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 38.99 shares of LFST, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 245.67 million.

An overview of LifeStance Health Group Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) traded 2,383,233 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.77 and price change of +1.05. With the moving average of $5.48 and a price change of +1.02, about 1,943,709 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LFST’s 100-day average volume is 2,282,906 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.14 and a price change of +1.47.