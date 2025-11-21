A closer look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) is warranted

While Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XERS rose by 101.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.08 to $2.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XERS. Oppenheimer also rated XERS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2024. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on August 28, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XERS, as published in its report on October 21, 2022. Craig Hallum’s report from April 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for XERS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XERS is recording 2.40M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a loss of -5.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.