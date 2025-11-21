A closer look at WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)’s stock price trends

While WillScot Holdings Corp has overperformed by 5.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WSC fell by -52.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.81 to $14.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.78% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded WillScot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Citigroup on October 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WSC. Morgan Stanley December 17, 2024d the rating to Overweight on December 17, 2024, and set its price target from $40 to $50. Deutsche Bank October 31, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WSC, as published in its report on October 31, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $42 for WSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC)

The current dividend for WSC investors is set at $0.21 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of WillScot Holdings Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WSC is recording an average volume of 2.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a loss of -8.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.55, showing growth from the present price of $15.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WillScot Holdings Corp Shares?

WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Rental & Leasing Services market. When comparing WillScot Holdings Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 163.34%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.