A closer look at Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock price trends

While Expedia Group Inc has underperformed by -2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXPE rose by 26.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $279.61 to $130.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for EXPE. Mizuho also rated EXPE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $240 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 30, 2025. HSBC Securities February 07, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EXPE, as published in its report on February 07, 2025. Melius’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $220 for EXPE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

With EXPE’s current dividend of $1.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Expedia Group Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 104.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EXPE has an average volume of 1.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.60%, with a loss of -12.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $273.81, showing growth from the present price of $234.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXPE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Expedia Group Inc Shares?

Travel Services giant Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Expedia Group Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.25%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.