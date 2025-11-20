XMTR overperforms with a 3.44 increase in share price

While Xometry Inc has overperformed by 3.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XMTR rose by 41.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.26 to $18.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.96% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on August 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XMTR. Wedbush also rated XMTR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. JP Morgan December 18, 2024d the rating to Overweight on December 18, 2024, and set its price target from $25 to $45. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for XMTR, as published in its report on June 05, 2024. JMP Securities’s report from April 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for XMTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xometry Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and XMTR is registering an average volume of 756.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.33%, with a loss of -8.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.44, showing growth from the present price of $60.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XMTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xometry Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.